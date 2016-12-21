Husband not cooperating with police after mom, baby murdered News Fort Worth mom & baby murdered, husband hires lawyer Fort Worth police say a man whose wife and infant son were found murdered last week has hired a lawyer and is no longer cooperating with investigators.

Craig Vandewege called police Thursday night claiming he came home to find his 36-year-old wife, Shanna, and their 3-month-old son, Diederik, dead. The medical examiner’s office said their necks were cut.

Shanna’s father told FOX 4 that police questioned Craig for much of the night before releasing him. However, police have not yet filed any charges.

Detectives were back out at the home on Wednesday to serve a search warrant. Police took out several items from the home in evidence bags and were there for more than an hour. Homicide detectives would not say what specifically they were trying to find at the home.

One of the things collected from the home was the back door. Investigators said they had to forcefully enter the home to serve the warrant.

Though Craig’s truck was parked in the driveway Wednesday afternoon, he was not there. Family members say he is in Colorado.

Investigators say they are still waiting for the husband to answer their questions.

The husband, wife and baby moved in just a few months ago from Colorado.

Police say Craig declined to talk to police and instead referred detectives to his attorney.

A representative for Divorce Attorney Leslie Burrows confirmed the firm is representing him for the pre-trial investigation stage of the case but declined to comment on the case.

The family was relatively unknown by neighbors.