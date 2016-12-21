Dallas-bound buses crash in Hill County

- More than a dozen people suffered minor injuries after a crash involving two buses and an 18-wheeler in Hill County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near Milford. A bus from the Mega Bus company hit an 18-wheeler that had slowed down for construction. It then hit an Americano Lines bus.

Passengers on both buses and the driver of the 18-wheeler were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The remaining passengers were taken by a school bus to Carl’s Corner to wait for other buses to pick them up. Both buses were headed to the Dallas area.

Hill County is about 50 miles south of Dallas.