Fort Worth PD: Mom may have shot sons in self-defense

- Fort Worth police now believe a woman who shot and killed her adult sons was acting in self-defense.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Gainsborough Court on Sunday. A woman told police she shot her 20 and 21-year-old sons.

The sons were both found in an upstairs bedroom with gunshot wounds to their chest. The men were later pronounced dead.

Detectives questioned the woman and her teenage son, who was also home at the time of the shooting. They did not take her into custody.

Police said the family members began fighting that morning and it escalated over the day. They believe there was a self-defense aspect to the shooting, but would not elaborate on the details.

The case will be referred to a Tarrant County grand jury for consideration of charges.