Slain Dallas officers' families receive $10M donation News Slain Dallas officers’ families receive $10M donation Private donations from around the world that totaled more than $10 million were divided up to benefit the families of the officers killed in the July ambush.

Dallas Police Sergeant Michael Smith, Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Officer Patricio Zamarripa and DART Officer Brent Thompson were murdered.Krol, Officer Patricio Zamarripa, and DART Officer Brent Thompson were murdered.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings called Tuesday a bitter sweet day as the slain officers’ families received the $10 million donation, but it was also awe-inspiring to see how the world flooded Dallas with love and generosity.

The most visual outpouring of support following the July police murders was the police car covered with condolences at DPD Headquarters. But Rawlings said it was private donations from around the world that will have a lasting impact on the families of the five fallen police officers and the nine who were wounded.

"Many visited from out of town,” Rawlings said. “Some sent cards, flowers, stuffed animals. And they sent money — lots and lots of money."

In all, more than $10 million were donated — some in large amounts and other donations a few dollars at a time.

"It came from all over the country and around the globe in boxes and envelopes, through fund raisers and t-shirt sales, lemonade stand sales,” said Rawlings. “It was truly amazing."

With raw emotion, the chair of the Fallen Officer Foundation, Officer Frederick Frazier, talked about how the money will be placed in trust funds for each family member of the fallen officers.

"We've established something we hope that will last a lifetime for some of these children,” he said. “Their officers’— their father's legacy will prevail."

Several of the fallen officers’ family members went to the podium to express their gratitude.

"I just want to thank the community, the police department and the ATO for everything that's been done for us,” said Heidi Smith, Michael’s widow. “For the community taking care of us now that Michael can't be here anymore. I just wanted to say thank you."

"Money won't bring our loved ones back,” said Kristy Zamarripa, Patrick’s widow. “I will never get to see Patrick again. And my heart will always mend, and try to mend."

"As a police officer myself, I've seen people at their worst. You lose sight of people at their best. And this is just amazing,” said Emily Thompson, Brent’s widow. “I've read all the cards. I've read all the letters that have come into me. I got to see again how beautiful people really are. Thank you."

There were also nine officers wounded that night who will also receive a portion of the donated funds. The exact amounts are not being disclosed.

