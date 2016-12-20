Arlington PD: Woman murdered trying to sell items online News Reward offered for details about Arlington woman's murder There is now a $10,000 reward to find whoever killed an Arlington mother while trying to meet an online buyer.

- There is now a $10,000 reward to find whoever killed an Arlington mother while trying to meet an online buyer.

Police say April Vancleave was meeting with a buyer to sell jewelry so she could afford Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter.

Police say the mother did everything right: She set up the sale in public and didn’t go alone. But after nobody showed up, she went home and then became a victim.

The letter to Pavilion Apartment residents about the mom’s murder was especially difficult for Yasmeen Sanchez. She says the woman who was murdered at the bottom of her stairs was her neighbor.

"In the mornings, I would see her. They were gonna take the little girl to school, and I would be getting ready to go to work,” Sanchez said.

Police say Vancleave arranged to sell some of her jewelry late Thursday morning to someone she met online. According to her brother, Mark Vancleave, she wanted to make Christmas special for her daughter, Lilly.

"They were having some financial difficulties, and they wanted to get some money together for Christmas gifts for her daughter,” he explained.

Vancleave and her husband wanted to meet in a public place for the sale and went to the Target at Cooper and Arbrook. When the buyer didn't show, they went home. Her husband dropped her off around noon and went to work. Police say that's when two men tried to rob her, shot her and took off in a red pickup truck. A witness apparently saw the struggle and heard one gunshot.

"It's tough during the holidays. This affects everybody in the community. It affects all the police department,” said Sgt. Vincent Pewitt with Arlington PD. “Somewhere where a young lady is just trying to raise some money just for the holidays just for her family and this occurs in her apartment complex."

Police say two men seen on Target surveillance video may know something. They're called persons of interest, and police want to talk to them.

Meanwhile, a family is spending the days before Christmas in grief.

It's very hard on my mother, and it's very hard on my sisters,” Mark said.

It's just sad,” Sanchez said. “I'm speechless now because I know that the little girl doesn't have a mom."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Vancleave's burial cost.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arlington Police Department.