2 women shot, dropped off at Dallas McDonald's

- Two women were shot and then dropped off a Dallas McDonald’s. Now police are trying to unravel what happened.

Dallas police said the whole incident may have started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday with one group chasing another group and firing shots.

Some men in a gray Chrysler 300 reportedly started pursuing some others in a silver car. The men in the Chrysler opened fire on that silver car and two women in the back seat of the car were hit by bullets.

Witnesses said the silver car pulled up to the McDonald’s on Kiest Boulevard and Interstate 35. Three men got out of the car, pulled the women out and left them there. The men then sped off in the silver car.

People who were inside the restaurant called 911 and tried to help the women. One had been shot in the back of the head and the other was shot in the back.

Both are now at the hospital. At last check, they were listed in serious condition.

Not long after the shooting victims were dropped off at McDonald’s, police found the silver car abandoned at a Shell Station about three blocks away. It was riddled with bullets.

Police did detain some men who may be connected to that car but there’s no word yet on a confirmed connection. The men who shot up the car are still at large.