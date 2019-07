- Two more people were murdered in Dallas overnight when one group opened fire on another in Old East Dallas.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Roseland Communities townhome complex near Munger and Washington avenues.

Dallas police said a group teens were playing dice in front of the community center when another group drove by and fired multiple shots.

17-year-olds Gregory Horton III and Zacchaeus Banks were killed. Two other teens were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They don't know the motive, and they have only limited information about the gunmen.

"We've had to expand our crime scene because there's a number of things we have to go through. It's a heavily populated area, so we start canvassing. We may find another piece of evidence here, another there. So right now, we are just putting all that stuff together," said Maj. Israel Herrera with the Dallas Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anonymous tips are welcome at 214-373-8477.