- Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in the Tarrant County city of Benbrook.

The fire completely destroyed a two-story home on Bear Creek Drive East near Benbrook Lake around 4 a.m. Friday.

Tarrant County fire officials confirmed an elderly woman and her adult son lived in the house. They did not make it out.

Neighbors reportedly tried to get into the house to look for them but because of the intense flames.

The fire is still under investigation.