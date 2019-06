- Police are investigating the deaths of two men at a Dallas apartment complex.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at the Century Park Apartments near Preston and Spring Valley roads around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The officers found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said detectives are still conducting their investigation. They are trying to determine if the men possibly died in a murder-suicide.

No information about a suspect was released.