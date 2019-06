- Part of a busy highway is closed after a wrong-way crash killed two people.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike between Campbell and Shiloh roads in Garland.

State troopers had stopped a suspected drunken driver when they learned of a wrong-way driver on the other side of the highway.

The troopers ran toward a concrete barrier to try to stop that car. It ended up hitting another car head-on.

Both drivers died in the crash. No one else was hurt.

Troopers are investigating reports that the wrong-way driver made a U-turn on the turnpike and began traveling the wrong way near Midway Road.

The investigation has part of the PGBT closed.