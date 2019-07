- Officers are on scene of a reported auto-pedestrian crash involving a bus in Fort Worth that has injured two people.

Police say the wreck happened at Houston St. and W. 2nd St., just after 7:30 p.m.

There are two reported injuries in the crash, and one is possibly a child.

Medical services are also responding to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.