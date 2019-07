- A man and a woman died over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide in the White Rock area of Dallas.

Dallas police said they were called to investigate the shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday at the home near Garland Road and Buckner Boulevard.

They found 73-year-old Wayne Thigpen White and 72-year-old Jamie Thigpen White with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They have not said which person fired the shots.