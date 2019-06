- Two young children were rushed to Cook Children's Medical Center Thursday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

Fort Worth police believe a group of children were playing with a shotgun that went off. A 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest and a 7-year-old girl was hit in the arm.

The children's grandmother brought them to the ER. One child is now in serious condition and the other is stable, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.