- Police have released the mugshot of the man they say is responsible for vehicle burglaries in Fort Worth.

Eric Christian was allegedly caught on home surveillance cameras rummaging through vehicles and sometimes pointing a gun at people nearby.

The 19-year-old also may be responsible for nine car break-ins in the Ryan Place area since April.

Tips from the public helped police identify and find Christian.

He was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County jail. His bond was set at $2,500.