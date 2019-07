- Dallas police are investigating after an 18-year-old was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m., at the intersection of Hortense Ave. and E. Pentagon Pkwy.

Responding officers found Triston Jermaine Bradley in the driver's seat of a gray 2015 Jeep with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bradley was taken to an area hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested, and no further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or email him at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.