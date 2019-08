- Nearly 200 animals have been rescued by the SPCA of Texas from a Dallas County home.

On Friday, 176 animals - including 111 hens, 31 roosters, 10 chicks, nine puppies, seven pheasants, six dogs, a peacock, and a kitten - were seized and taken to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

They were kept there until a court hearing on Wednesday.

At the hearing, the owner agreed to relinquish custody of the 176 animals.

For now, they will be evaluated by medical and behavioral staff for placement on a case-by-case basis.