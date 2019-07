- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 16-year-old male in Irving.

Police said officers got a call early Saturday morning about an unconscious person on North O’Connor Road, near Irving High School.

The officers found the teenager dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not yet been released.

There’s no word yet on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Irving Police Department or submit a tip to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.