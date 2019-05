- Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was fatally shot in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 1600 block of Chambers St.

Officers arrived to find two victims.

One, 16-year-old Robert Earl Boozer Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No further details have been released at this time.