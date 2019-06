- Police are searching for the people who killed an innocent 14-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfires of a shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

The shooting happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bruton Road near a self-service car wash.

Police say two black males in separate vehicles were shooting at each other when an innocent bystander was shot. The victim is believed to be a 14-year-old boy. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Eusula Jacobs lives at a nearby apartment complex. She and her daughter say they heard the gunshots at the car wash and saw the boy walking to the apartments asking for help. They said they got a towel and tried to help the boy until paramedics arrived.

“He was just laying there already shot just holding his chest,” Jacobs said. “And by the time we made it down the stairs to come, the security guard was already out. His mother was already out, and everybody just swarmed in.”

Jacobs' daughter knows the victim. She says they were excited about being out for summer vacation. Jacob says the boy lives at the apartment complex with his family.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

Police are still searching for the gunmen. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.