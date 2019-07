- One person was killed in another wrong-way crash overnight in Downtown Dallas.

Two cars collided on Interstate 45 near Main Street just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies believe an Acura was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and hit a Ford Mustang head-on.

The driver of the Mustang was killed. The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

Northbound I-45 at I-30 was closed for a while but has since reopened.

The crash comes just a day after former Dallas Councilwoman Carolyn Davis was killed in a wrong-way crash on Ledbetter Drive in Oak Cliff.