1 killed in suspected drunken driving crash

- One driver is dead and another was taken away in handcuffs after an early morning crash.

The Dallas Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash around 3 a.m. Friday on RL Thornton Freeway. It involved a car and an SUV.

The driver of the car died in the crash.

The SUV had a woman and a man inside. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the uninjured man was detained by deputies after a sobriety test.

The crash is still under investigation.