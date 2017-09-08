1 killed in suspected drunken driving crash

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 08 2017 09:01AM CDT

DALLAS - One driver is dead and another was taken away in handcuffs after an early morning crash.

The Dallas Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash around 3 a.m. Friday on RL Thornton Freeway. It involved a car and an SUV.

The driver of the car died in the crash.

The SUV had a woman and a man inside. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the uninjured man was detained by deputies after a sobriety test.

The crash is still under investigation.

