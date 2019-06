- A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot outside a Dallas night club.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, in the parking lot of a night club located in the 1600 block of Regal Row.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not yet been released.

Police say their investigation into this fatal shooting is in the “early stages,” and it’s not yet known if they have identified any suspects or arrested anyone.