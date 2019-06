- A 28-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Deep Ellum.

Police say the shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in a paid parking lot at 2600 Main St.

One of the victims, the 28-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His name is not being released until his family has been notified.

The other victim was shot once while sitting inside his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.