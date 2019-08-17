< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story424346017" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424346017" data-article-version="1.0">'Stomp the Violence' back to school event helping end the recent spike in violence in Dallas</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/-stomp-the-violence-back-to-school-event-helping-end-the-recent-spike-in-violence-in-dallas">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 05:25PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424346017"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 06:33PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/-stomp-the-violence-back-to-school-event-helping-end-the-recent-spike-in-violence-in-dallas";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424346017" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Several Dallas neighborhoods are trying to spread a message of peace, and calling for an end to gun violence.</p> <p>In light of recent high profile shootings, the Bonton and Ideal neighborhoods in South Dallas came together Saturday morning for a back to school event with a commitment to stopping the violence.</p> <p>The community there has been hosting this back to school event for the past 13 years, but organizers say recent gun violence inspired them to direct their efforts towards coming together and “stomping out the violence.”</p> <p>It was a back to school bash, complete with free backpack and school supply giveaways, along with free haircuts.</p> <p>But it's packed with a deeper message.</p> <p>“We do a back to school jam every year, but this year was something very inspiring for us. Our kids came to us discussing the issues of our community and one was gun violence,” said Sherri Mixon, executive director of the TR Hoover Multipurpose Center. “And we were wondering, how could we get a voice for our kids on this day? So we came up with the “Stomp The Violence” movement.”</p> <p>One of the students who helped come up with the idea was 17-year-old Destiny Seaton, who lost two of her classmates to gun violence earlier this summer.</p> <p>“We all knew who they were, and we all knew they grew up in the South Dallas area, and they all attended Lincoln High School,” she said.</p> <p>The event was inspired by the deaths of three teens who had ties to the community center, and died about a week apart in early July.</p> <p>Gregory Horton III, 17, and Zacchaeus Banks died in a drive-by shooting at the Roseland Townhomes near Munger and Washington.</p> <p>It's the same complex where 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett recently died after being shot when a suspect fired at the wrong apartment.</p> <p>“As a community, we just have to hold each other accountable,” Aundrey Evans said.</p> <p>Evans says his nephew - 18-year-old Triston Bradley - was killed in a drive-by while driving home in his Jeep.</p> <p>“He was class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/rape-crisis-center-in-plano-will-continue-to-receive-city-funding" title="Rape crisis center in Plano will continue to receive city funding" data-articleId="424352302" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rape crisis center in Plano will continue to receive city funding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A rape crisis center in Plano will continue to receive city funding after it was almost cut because of a controversy surrounding emergency contraception.</p><p>There was a budget work session Saturday morning, where a solution was made.</p><p>Plan B, the emergency contraceptive pill, is no longer the center of a funding debate between the city of Plano and the only rape crisis center in Collin County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dart-police-officer-injured-after-crashing-into-tree-light-pole" title="DART police officer injured after crashing into tree, light pole" data-articleId="424340094" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DART police officer injured after crashing into tree, light pole</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A DART police officer was treated for minor injuries after her patrol car crashed into a tree and light pole early Saturday morning.</p><p>The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m., near Lamar and Young streets in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>Police say the vehicle developed mechanical issues.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fw-convenience-store" title="Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth convenience store" data-articleId="424326390" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Customer Killed at Convenience Store" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bystander murdered outside Fort Worth convenience store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 01:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 04:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fort Worth police are looking for the man who shot and killed a woman at a convenience store Friday evening.</p><p>The woman murdered was apparently an innocent bystander who was a customer.</p><p>Someone fired several shots outside the Eastwood Food Mart on Highway 287 and Wilbarger Street in Fort Worth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/mom-s-post-about-clothing-line-for-kids-with-special-needs-goes-viral" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Mom_s_post_about_clothing_line_for_kids__0_7600755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Mom_s_post_about_clothing_line_for_kids__0_7600755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Mom_s_post_about_clothing_line_for_kids__0_7600755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Mom_s_post_about_clothing_line_for_kids__0_7600755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Mom_s_post_about_clothing_line_for_kids__0_7600755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom's post about clothing line for kids with special needs goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rape-crisis-center-in-plano-will-continue-to-receive-city-funding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_PLANO%20RAPE%20CRISIS%20CENTER%206P_00.02.11.02_1566081822318.png_7600487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rape crisis center in Plano will continue to receive city funding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-stomp-the-violence-back-to-school-event-helping-end-the-recent-spike-in-violence-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20STOMP%20VIOLENCE%20RALLY%206P_00.01.54.05_1566080675125.png_7600322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20STOMP%20VIOLENCE%20RALLY%206P_00.01.54.05_1566080675125.png_7600322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20STOMP%20VIOLENCE%20RALLY%206P_00.01.54.05_1566080675125.png_7600322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20STOMP%20VIOLENCE%20RALLY%206P_00.01.54.05_1566080675125.png_7600322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/P_BACK%20TO%20SCHOOL%20STOMP%20VIOLENCE%20RALLY%206P_00.01.54.05_1566080675125.png_7600322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Stomp the Violence' back to school event helping end the recent spike in violence in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-lt-gov-patrick-receives-stent-after-heart-blockage-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/31/Dan%20Patrick_1464710839112_1374334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/31/Dan%20Patrick_1464710839112_1374334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/31/Dan%20Patrick_1464710839112_1374334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/31/Dan%20Patrick_1464710839112_1374334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/31/Dan%20Patrick_1464710839112_1374334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick receives stent after heart blockage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dart-police-officer-injured-after-crashing-into-tree-light-pole" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/17/V_DART%20OFFICER%20D_TOWN%20CRASH%207A_00.00.00.14_1566075546086.png_7600209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DART police officer injured after crashing into tree, light pole</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 