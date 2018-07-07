'Run For The Blue' honors Dallas fallen officers

-

Dallas officers killed in the July 7th ambush shooting were honored at 'Run for the Blue' Saturday morning.

Saturday marks two years since five officers were fatally shot in the downtown Dallas shooting during a protest.

The ambush took the life of Officer Patrick Zamarripa, Officer Michael Krol, Sgt. Michael Smith, Senior. Cpl.l Lorne Ahrens and Dart Officer Brent Thompson.

On Saturday, the Dallas Chapter of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization organized "Run For The Blue," a 5K run in honor of the fallen.

Proceeds benefit the Blue Guardian Foundation, a Dallas based non-profit which helps law enforcement officers across the country.

Events on Saturday, July 7th:

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Run For The Blue - 5K & 1Mile Run at Trinity Groves (Hosted by National Latino Law Enforcement Officer Association) www.runfortheblue.com

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

CrossFit Heat & Dallas Police Assoc. Competition - 1412 Griffin Street (Hosted by Dallas Police Association) www.dpa.org

9:00 a.m.-2 p.m.

Officer Down Foundation - Motorcycle Bike Ride from City Hall to Studio Movie Grill Northwest Hwy (Hosted by Officer Down Foundation) www.odfevents.org

7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Dallas Five Ceremony - 2nd Anniversary Remembrance at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ (Hosted by Brotherhood for the Fallen) www.brotherhooddallastx.org