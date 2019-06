DART is getting a $60 million federal grant to improve public transportation in the Metroplex.

The Federal Transit Administration will help DART construct the red and blue line platform extensions.

The DART red line runs from Parker Road in Plano to Westmoreland Road in Dallas. The blue line runs from Downtown Rowlett to UNT-Dallas.

Currently, the 28 DART stations along the rail lines can accommodate two car trains. The project will allow three car trains to pass through all stations. It means more travelers can ride at once.

"Creating transportation choices is a critical part of quality of life for all North Texas residents," said DART President Gary Thomas. "The options mean better access to jobs, healthcare and educational opportunities."

DART officials say the expansion will allow 150 more people to utilize the rail systems each time a train passes through the red and blue line stations.