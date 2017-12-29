Arrest made in deadly shooting of 7-year-old child

A woman accused of shooting and killing a child in Hunt County was arrested overnight after a police chase.

Brooke Craig is in the Collin County Jail. Early Friday morning, Mckinney Police spotted Craig's car outside a Walgreens, at Hardin Boulevard and Eldorado Parkway, and tried to pull it over.

They chased the car into Frisco where police say Craig hit a dead end. They say she hit a police car while trying to back up. No one was hurt.

Police took Craig and her passenger, Cameron Castillo, into custody. He is charged with violating his parole.

Police began searching for Craig after a 7-year-old child was dropped off at Hunt Regional Medical Center, Thursday night, in Greenville. The child died a short time later.

A neighbor tells Fox 4, the shooting happened at the couple's home in the 4200 Block of Pickett Street in Greenville.

Police have not revealed Craig's relationship to the child.

Greenville Police are expected to release more information about the investigation later today.