Man killed in Arlington road rage shooting

A Grand Prairie man is dead in a road rage shooting. Police say 19-year-old Dylan Spaid and his girlfriend had just entered Interstate 20 in a pickup truck when the incident happened Sunday evening.

At least one gunshot was fired at Spaid. The girlfriend tried to take control of the pickup, but ended up crashing into a sign near Matlock Road in South Arlington.



"She was very traumatized. She didn't know what had occurred. She knew there was a road rage incident, but she didn't know what happened at that point," said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook.

Police say the girlfriend and a witness provided some vague details of the shooter's car. It's a black sedan, possibly a BMW or Mercedes with after market wheels and silver rims.

Investigators are looking for more witnesses. They say any details, no matter how small, can be helpful.