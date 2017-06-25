Fort Worth child found in hot car dies

Fort Worth police said a 3-year-old boy died on Friday after he was found in a car.

Police said children were playing in the yard at a home in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street when they believe the child climbed into a parked car.

The child's parents found him and he was transported to the hospital.

Police said the parents believe the child was in the hot car for at least 45 minutes.

The child was identified as 3-year-old Ke'Andre Goodman, according to the medical examiner.

Fort Worth police believe his death was heat-related.



