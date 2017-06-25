Arlington police search for gunman after shooting near park

Police in Arlington are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a person he tried to rob.



The robbery victim told police he was in a car near the entrance of Bob McFarland Park in Arlington.



Investigators say it happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. They say the suspect approached the vehicle and tried to rob the occupants inside. Police say moments later the suspect fired a gun striking the victim.



The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, however his condition is unknown.



The suspect remains at large.





