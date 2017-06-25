Brewster County teen still missing, Amber Alert discontinued

An amber alert may be re-issued on Monday for a missing teenager.



The Brewster County Sheriff's Department discontinued the bulletin on Saturday, noting 15-year old, Stormie Clemmer, willingly got into the vehicle driven by 20-year old Andrew Akers.



Investigators say the two were last seen Thursday in Alpine, 165-miles south of Midland.



Sheriff's officials say Clemmer and Akers were traveling east on I-20 in Akers' 2000 black Ford Ranger pickup truck.





