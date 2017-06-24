One injured after standoff in Dallas home

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 24 2017 11:07AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24 2017 11:07AM CDT

A Dallas man is hospitalized in critical condition and police said suspect who shot him is behind bars. 

Investigators say the 30-year old gunman shot the victim and then barricaded himself inside a home in the Oak Cliff area.

It happened Friday evening in the 2400 block of Sharon Street. The victim is 23-years old.

Shortly after SWAT officers pumped tear gas into the home.

The standoff lasted five hours.

Police said the shooter will be charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence".
 

