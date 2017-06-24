One injured after standoff in Dallas home

A Dallas man is hospitalized in critical condition and police said suspect who shot him is behind bars.



Investigators say the 30-year old gunman shot the victim and then barricaded himself inside a home in the Oak Cliff area.



It happened Friday evening in the 2400 block of Sharon Street. The victim is 23-years old.



Shortly after SWAT officers pumped tear gas into the home.

The standoff lasted five hours.



Police said the shooter will be charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence".

