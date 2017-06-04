Man arrested after hit & run involving Dallas police officer

Dallas Police said they have arrested a 17-year-old man after a hit-&-run accident that injured an officer.

Ivory Keith Nails, 17, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant Saturday night.

On Monday, May 29, Sr. Cpl. Dale Ordogne was rushed to the hospital after his cruiser went down into a creek following a hit and run accident.

Police said he was heading to a call in the 3100 block of Westmoreland when the suspects SUV failed to yield and struck his cruiser.

Witnesses saw the crash and lifted the patrol car from the creek and back onto its wheels.

Police said Nails was arrested outside of an Oak Cliff apartment complex on Saturday night.