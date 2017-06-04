Denton police investigate fatal crash

Police in Denton are investigating a deadly crash that's closed a part of Northbound I-35W early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at mile marker 82 on I-35W.

Denton police received several calls regarding a stalled vehicle on the roadway.

A patrol officer responding to the call while traveling southbound and saw the vehicle and called for a tow truck.

Police said the officer turned around and witnessed a truck crash into the stalled vehicle.

The man in the stalled vehicle died and is believed to be in his 50's, according to police.

Police said the driver of the truck passed a field sobriety test.

Traffic investigators are on scene, an the highway will be closed until about 9 a.m.



