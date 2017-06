Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a restaurant under construction in Grapevine on Friday.

Firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to Cozymel's, located in the 2600 block of E Grapevine Mills Circle.

Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown said the building is being remodeled, and they are trying to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported.