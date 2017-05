Texas State Troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the Dallas North Tollway Saturday morning.

Authorities said a motorcycle lost control near Beltline Road and struck the center concrete median and light pole around 5:15 a.m.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to Texas State Troopers.

The northbound lanes of DNT remained closed Saturday morning during the crash investigation.