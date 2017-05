Dive and rescue teams recovered the body of a teenager at Benbrook Lake in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Texas Game Wardens said the teen went under water and never came back up.

Crews spent about three hours in the water near Mustang Park, searching for the teen.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Fort Worth dive team located the teen's body.

He has not yet been identified.