Officials rescue eight passengers stuck on 'Joker' ride Home Officials rescue eight passengers stuck on 'Joker' ride A new ride at Six Flags left several people stuck in the air for several hours early Saturday morning.

A new ride at Six Flags left several people stuck in the air for several hours early Saturday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., fire crews arrived to rescue eight teenagers stuck on the 'Joker.'

According to the Six Flags Over Texas website, the park hosted high school seniors all night from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

A senior from Durant High School on the ride told Fox 4 that they were stuck for more than three hours.

The new ride is scheduled to open for the first time on Saturday, May 20th.