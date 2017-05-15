One person hurt in Northeast Dallas apartment fire [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Fire damaged several units and left one person injured in far Northeast Dallas. Home One person hurt in Northeast Dallas apartment fire A fire destroyed several apartments and left one person injured Monday morning in Far Northeast Dallas.

Firefighters worked more than three hours at the scene in the 9600 block of Forest Lane. One person was taken to a hospital shortly after they arrived around 3:30 Monday morning. The extent of that person's injuries are not known.

Several people received treatment at the scene, some of them on stretchers.

At least five apartment units are damaged.

Chase Holder is thankful is mother escaped safely.

"She said she heard the people upstairs banging on her door, trying to warn them to get out. Her, her boyfriend and my sister walked out of the apartment, and they said two minutes after they walked out it kind of exploded. So, they got out just in time." said Holder.



Red cross will help the fire victims with some basic necessities.

