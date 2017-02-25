Driver tries to walk away from serious crash in Dallas

A driver is in critical condition at a Dallas hospital following an early morning crash Saturday.

The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Abrams Road and Forest Lane in the Lake Highlands area.

The driver of a Chevy pickup truck collided with the driver of a Toyota convertible, police said.

The driver of the Chevy walked away from the crash scene. Officers tracked him down outside a nearby Walmart.

He was arrested for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid. The investigation continues.