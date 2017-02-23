Texas begins taking applications for cannabis oil production

- A few companies will soon be allowed to produce cannabis oil for medical use in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas Compassion Use Act in June of 2015. It gives registered doctors the freedom to prescribe low-THS cannabis to patients with intractable epilepsy.

The law also requires the Texas Department of Public Safety to issue at least three licenses for organizations to cultivate, process and dispense the cannabis oil by September of this year.

According its website, DPS began taking applications Thursday.

The department is expected to review the applications through the end of March and then begin inspecting the production facilities to make sure they comply with the program’s requirements.