UPDATE: Three dead after two planes collide in mid-air in McKinney Home One dead after two planes collide in McKinney At least one person is dead after two planes collided mid-air in McKinney, the Federal Aviation Administration said.



At least 3 people are confirmed dead after two small planes crashed mid-air, Saturday afternoon, spreading wreckage across two sites. Twisted remains of the planes were at the intersection of Custer and Virginia in McKinney, and at a storage complex, a few blocks away.

The FAA says the small planes collided near Aero Country Airport in 5:30 pm. Both aircrafts were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.

Fox 4 spoke with Larry Ferracioli and his daughter, Natalie. They were playing volleyball in their front yard when they say they saw the two planes taking off together from the two Aero Country runways. Larry says the planes were banking a left turn when one of the aircrafts slammed into the other. One of the planes fell straight down into the street. The other crashed at the storage unit facility, which sparked a small fire.

"Two planes were right on top of each other when they came out of the bank, starting to level out right above, just past our house,” said Ferracioli, “The outside plane just came in and collided with the inside plane. When the collision happened, it sounded like an automobile accident head on."

Custer Road will remain closed from Virginia to Bedford as police continue to investigate and clear the scene.