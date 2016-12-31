Two drag performers attacked and injured in Downtown Austin robbery

The LGBTQ community wants answers after a vicious attack severely injured two drag performers and a possible second attack injured another.



"What comes to mind is that this is like a pattern. This needs to be stopped," Robert Foster, who was attacked near a gay bar in Downtown Austin, said.



Foster bears the scars of a brutal attack he and a friend suffered at the hands of unknown assailants shortly after performing in a drag show at Barbarella late Monday night.



"I do remember being followed and then somebody was trying to talk to me while they were behind me and then all of a sudden my purse was being pulled out from underneath my arm. From there well that's when things get a little blurry for me," Foster said.



Foster said he was hit so hard his tooth almost tore to his septum. Foster's friend, who was unavailable for this interview, suffered a broken leg after the suspects ran him over with their car.



Less than 24 hours later, Oscar Zavaleta said he endured a similar attack outside of Bout Time II in North Austin.



"I felt someone strike me from behind. Someone hit me. After that both of the gentleman took turns punching me." Zavaleta said, "It really hurts because the fact is I could be dead."



Zavaleta claims he suffered a broken nose and a black eye. He said the men also stole his cell phone and wallet.