SoupMobile Christmas for the homeless in Dallas

DALLAS -- Hundreds of homeless families were welcomed to the Omni hotel in Dallas for a special Christmas weekend.

The non-profit SoupMobile has put on the event for 12 years. 500 homeless families were provided a room, meals, and gifts for their families. Santa also made a special appearance for the children.

2000 volunteers helped make it possible. They lined a red carpet Saturday morning and welcomed all of the homeless families as a high school marching band played the Rocky theme song.

SoupMobile helps the homeless with warm meals and church services throughout the year. Visit soupmobile.org to learn more about the organization and how you can help