A 6-year-old in East Yorkshire, England, was playing with her beloved pet cat “Tigger” when tragedy struck and he accidentally bit her , leaving her with a serious soft tissue infection that could have quickly turned life-threatening.

“Alice went to throw his ball and as he ran to get it she did too,” Chantelle Hudson, Alice’s mother, said, according to The Sun . “As she got hold of it first, he went for it and bit her arm instead of the ball. He wasn’t being vicious, just playing.”

Hudson said she knew her daughter was injured because she heard her yell, and then the cat ran off.