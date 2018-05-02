1st death linked to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

Romaine lettuce heads (USDA file) Romaine lettuce heads (USDA file)

- At least one person has now died in connection with the nationwide E. coli outbreak due to romaine lettuce.

The death was reported in California, according to the CDC latest report. The outbreak has sickened at least 121 people in 25 states. Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Utah are the newest states affected.

Health officials traced the source to the tainted lettuce to in Yuma, Arizona. The CDC is urging consumers to avoid whole lettuce heads, hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, baby romaine, organic romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce grown in Yuma.

If a product label doesn't identify the growing region or a restaurant can't confirm its lettuce's origin, consumers should avoid romaine altogether.