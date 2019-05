A North Texas congressman is back from a trip to the southern border. He calls the situation as bad as he’s ever seen it.

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess recently took his ninth trip to the border since 2014. He learned about a flu outbreak in a McCallen detention center that stopped the migrant process for a day. People are arriving in the country already sick, he said.

Southwest border apprehensions are up sharply this year. From January to April, the number jumped dramatically.