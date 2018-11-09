Winter fun happening now at Gaylord Texan

You can enjoy ice skating, snow tubing and so much more winter fun without ever leaving town. It's all available now at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine.

FOX 4's Brandon Todd got the chance to check out the annual extravaganza called ICE!

Like in past years, you'll find 2 million holiday lights decorating the resort, along with 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Plus, there is a two-story snow tubing hill that covered in real snow each morning, outdoor ice skating and an ice bar for those 21-years-old and up.

This year there will be a new carousel to go with the 54-foot-tall Christmas tree, gigantic toy soldiers, gingerbread decorations and miniature trains throughout the property.

ICE! runs through Jan. 1.

LINK: www.gaylordtexan.com