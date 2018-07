It's called Big D and Dallas is getting even bigger. D Magazine editor Tim Rogers joins Good Day to talk about the city's growth. The magazine has a special issue out that focuses on the DFW area's growth. An estimated 4.5 million people are expected to move here in the next 20 years.

LINK: www.dmagazine.com/publications/d-magazine/2018/dallas-and-the-new-urbanism/