Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke ended months of speculation on Thursday by announcing that he'll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Texas Tribune reporter Alana Rocha discusses whether his campaigning strategy can work on a national leverl.

And with the head men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin being dismissed for his part in an admission scam, Governor Greg Abbott has called on all Texas colleges to re-evaluate their admissions process.

